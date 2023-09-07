Coco Gauff will meet Karolina Muchova in the US Open semifinals on Thursday, September 7.

Compared to the underdog Muchova (+160), Gauff is favored (-200) to make it to the final.

Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, September 7

Thursday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has a 66.7% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Karolina Muchova -200 Odds to Win Match +160 +165 Odds to Win Tournament +500 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 37.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Gauff defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2.

Muchova eliminated Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court types), Gauff has played 19.6 games per match and won 58.4% of them.

Through 44 matches over the past year on hard courts, Gauff has played 19.5 games per match and won 60.0% of them.

Muchova has averaged 22.7 games per match in her 51 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.6% of the games.

Muchova has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 56.5% of games.

On August 20, 2023, Gauff and Muchova played in the Western & Southern Open finals. Gauff came out on top 6-3, 6-4.

In two total sets against one another, Gauff has taken two, while Muchova has secured zero.

Gauff has the edge in 19 total games against Muchova, capturing 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Gauff and Muchova are averaging 19 games and two sets.

