D.K. Metcalf 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 15th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (35th overall), D.K. Metcalf tallied 136.8 fantasy points last season, ranking him 19th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Seattle Seahawks WR later on in this article.
D.K. Metcalf Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|136.80
|139.79
|-
|Overall Rank
|75
|76
|35
|Position Rank
|19
|17
|15
D.K. Metcalf 2022 Stats
- Last season, Metcalf hauled in 90 balls for 1,048 yards, good for 61.6 yards per game, the highest mark on the Seahawks' current roster. He received 141 targets and also scored six touchdowns.
- In his best performance last year -- Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Metcalf accumulated 25.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 catches, 136 yards and two touchdowns.
- Metcalf accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- one catch, three yards, on five targets -- in Week 17 versus the New York Jets, which was his poorest game of the year.
D.K. Metcalf 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|1.6
|7
|7
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|3.5
|6
|4
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|12.4
|12
|5
|64
|1
|Week 4
|@Lions
|14.9
|10
|7
|149
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|12.8
|8
|5
|88
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3.4
|7
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|1.2
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|11.5
|10
|6
|55
|1
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|9.7
|6
|5
|37
|1
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|7.1
|9
|6
|71
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|9.0
|15
|11
|90
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|18.7
|8
|8
|127
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|13.1
|10
|5
|71
|1
|Week 15
|49ers
|5.5
|9
|7
|55
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|8.1
|9
|7
|81
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|0.3
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|4.0
|8
|3
|40
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|25.6
|13
|10
|136
|2
