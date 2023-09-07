Is Dareke Young a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Seattle Seahawks WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Dareke Young Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 13.97 - Overall Rank 491 476 989 Position Rank 183 174 301

Dareke Young 2022 Stats

Young filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording two receptions for 24 yards. He was targeted two times and posted 1.4 yards per game.

Young accumulated 2.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, 24 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Young accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 11 yards, on one target -- in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, which was his poorest game of the season.

Dareke Young 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2.4 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1.1 1 1 11 0

