After amassing 29.2 fantasy points last season (70th among RBs), DeeJay Dallas has an ADP of 979th overall (155th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

DeeJay Dallas Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 29.20 23.50 - Overall Rank 303 377 879 Position Rank 66 102 155

DeeJay Dallas 2022 Stats

Dallas recorded 186 rushing yards last year.

Dallas accumulated 9.8 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 43 yards; 3 receptions, 55 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Dallas accumulated -2.0 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

DeeJay Dallas 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers -2.0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3.8 3 21 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 1.0 1 4 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.1 2 1 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 4.1 6 35 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.4 1 4 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 1.5 1 2 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 3.7 10 37 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4.2 2 10 0 0 Week 17 Jets 9.8 7 43 0 0 Week 18 Rams 2.6 2 29 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 1.3 6 13 0 0

