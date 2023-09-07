Kenneth Walker III 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 175.5 fantasy points (14th among RBs), the Seattle Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III is being drafted as the 12th running back off the board this summer (26th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Kenneth Walker III Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|175.50
|172.77
|-
|Overall Rank
|42
|52
|26
|Position Rank
|14
|14
|12
Kenneth Walker III 2022 Stats
- As a runner, Walker had 228 carries for 1,050 yards rushing a year ago (61.8 per game) and scored nine TDs.
- Walker accumulated 28.7 fantasy points -- 23 carries, 167 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last season.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers -- Walker accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 4 carries, 10 yards.
Kenneth Walker III 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@49ers
|1.5
|4
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3.3
|3
|19
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|2.4
|8
|29
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|14.8
|8
|88
|1
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|17.0
|21
|97
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|28.7
|23
|167
|2
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|11.2
|18
|51
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|24.9
|26
|109
|2
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|7.2
|10
|17
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|15.9
|14
|26
|2
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|3.6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|7.9
|12
|47
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|10.5
|26
|107
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|14.2
|23
|133
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|12.4
|29
|114
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|12.6
|15
|63
|1
|0
