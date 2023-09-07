Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) and Seattle Mariners (78-61) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on September 7.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Zack Littell (3-4, 4.69 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Mariners have been favorites in 95 games this season and won 54 (56.8%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 41-31, a 56.9% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 669 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule