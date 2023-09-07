The Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays will meet on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have compiled a 54-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.8% of those games).

Seattle has gone 41-31 (winning 56.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has played in 139 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-64-5).

The Mariners have put together a 4-13-0 record ATS this season (covering just 23.5% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 39-32 26-22 51-37 58-45 19-14

