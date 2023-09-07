Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays head into a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 187 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 12th in baseball with a .421 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .245 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (669 total runs).

The Mariners' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (11-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 169 1/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Castillo has 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Castillo will try to go five or more innings for his 29th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Luis Castillo David Peterson 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays - Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Sandoval 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Griffin Canning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.