Player props can be found for Julio Rodriguez and Yandy Diaz, among others, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (11-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Castillo has 28 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 2 5.0 8 5 5 2 2 vs. Royals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 6 1 at White Sox Aug. 21 7.0 5 1 1 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 159 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 93 runs with 36 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.340/.490 so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 81 walks and 50 RBI (120 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .271/.389/.437 on the season.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has recorded 147 hits with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 67 runs.

He has a .320/.400/.498 slash line on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 126 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 70 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a .258/.367/.425 slash line on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

