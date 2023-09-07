Mariners vs. Rays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 7
The Seattle Mariners (78-61) and Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) square off on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Tropicana Field.
The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (3-4, 4.69 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.24 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-4, 4.69 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners will send Castillo (11-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.24, a 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039.
- In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 28 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Luis Castillo vs. Rays
- The Rays have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 1228 hits, eighth in baseball, with 202 home runs (third in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Rays one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in six innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
- Littell is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.
- Littell has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this outing.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Zack Littell vs. Mariners
- The opposing Mariners offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .245 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1154 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 669 runs.
- Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Littell has thrown one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out two.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.