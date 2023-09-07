Mike Ford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .231 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 42.6% of his games this season (29 of 68), with multiple hits 10 times (14.7%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (20.6%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in 21 games this year (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|39
|.250
|AVG
|.219
|.333
|OBP
|.313
|.514
|SLG
|.526
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|40/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Littell (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
