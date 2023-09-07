Mike Ford -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .231 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 42.6% of his games this season (29 of 68), with multiple hits 10 times (14.7%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (20.6%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in 21 games this year (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32.4% of his games this season (22 of 68), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 39 .250 AVG .219 .333 OBP .313 .514 SLG .526 7 XBH 15 6 HR 10 15 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 40/12 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings