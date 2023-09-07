On Thursday, Ty France (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .254 with 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

France has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

Looking at the 135 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.9% of his games this year, France has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 56 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 66 .254 AVG .255 .342 OBP .348 .410 SLG .344 24 XBH 17 7 HR 3 30 RBI 23 47/19 K/BB 53/21 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings