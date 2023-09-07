Tyler Mabry, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 57th among TEs; 489th overall), posted 6.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 88th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Seattle Seahawks TE.

Tyler Mabry Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.70 3.88 - Overall Rank 440 657 489 Position Rank 83 123 57

Tyler Mabry 2022 Stats

Mabry put together a strong campaign a season ago, delivering one receiving touchdown and 7 yards (0.4 ypg).

In his best performance last year -- Week 17 versus the New York Jets -- Mabry accumulated 6.7 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, seven yards and one touchdown.

Tyler Mabry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 17 Jets 6.7 1 1 7 1

