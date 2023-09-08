Ashlyn Krueger, off a defeat in the round of 128 of the US Open (to Marie Bouzkova) in her most recent tournament, will start the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 in Osaka, Japan against Kateryna Baindl in the round of 32. Krueger has +1400 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from Utsubo Tennis Center.

Krueger at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-17

September 8-17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

In her opener at the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, on Sunday, September 10 (at 10:00 PM ET) in the round of 32, Krueger will play Baindl.

Krueger Stats

In her most recent match, Krueger came up short 5-7, 4-6 against Bouzkova in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Krueger has not won any of her 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 14-12.

Krueger is 8-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court types), Krueger has played 26 matches and 21.7 games per match.

Krueger, in 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.9 games per match and won 48.3% of them.

Krueger has won 32.4% of her return games and 61.1% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Krueger has been victorious in 47.5% of her service games on hard courts and 25.4% of her return games over the past year.

