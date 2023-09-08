The Houston Astros and San Diego Padres will send Hunter Brown and Blake Snell, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in MLB play with 196 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Astros are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (729 total).

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Houston has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 178 home runs.

San Diego ranks 17th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.

The Padres have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

San Diego ranks 17th in the majors with 637 total runs scored this season.

The Padres have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Padres have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

San Diego averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

San Diego pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.85 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

The Padres have a combined WHIP of 1.283 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 26th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 4.60 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Brown has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Brown enters the matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 outings this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

The Padres will send Snell (12-9) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers W 14-1 Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - - 9/12/2023 Athletics - Home Justin Verlander JP Sears 9/13/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown Paul Blackburn

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home Blake Snell Kyle Harrison 9/3/2023 Giants W 4-0 Home Seth Lugo Alex Cobb 9/4/2023 Phillies L 9-7 Home Rich Hill Taijuan Walker 9/5/2023 Phillies W 8-0 Home Pedro Avila Michael Lorenzen 9/6/2023 Phillies L 5-1 Home Michael Wacha Zack Wheeler 9/8/2023 Astros - Away Blake Snell Hunter Brown 9/9/2023 Astros - Away Seth Lugo Cristian Javier 9/10/2023 Astros - Away Rich Hill J.P. France 9/11/2023 Dodgers - Away - Clayton Kershaw 9/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Michael Wacha - 9/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Blake Snell -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.