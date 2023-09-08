Cal Raleigh vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.382 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks.
- He ranks 119th in batting average, 102nd in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (70 of 124), with more than one hit 27 times (21.8%).
- In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 39 of 124 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.244
|AVG
|.227
|.314
|OBP
|.316
|.473
|SLG
|.467
|23
|XBH
|25
|12
|HR
|14
|30
|RBI
|35
|57/20
|K/BB
|78/30
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 146 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.