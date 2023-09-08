J.P. Crawford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 120 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- In 64.2% of his 123 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 35 games this season (28.5%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (8.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.3%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.285
|AVG
|.253
|.398
|OBP
|.374
|.443
|SLG
|.422
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|26
|52/42
|K/BB
|55/39
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
