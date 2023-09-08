J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 120 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

In 64.2% of his 123 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 35 games this season (28.5%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (8.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.3%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .285 AVG .253 .398 OBP .374 .443 SLG .422 21 XBH 22 7 HR 8 24 RBI 26 52/42 K/BB 55/39 1 SB 1

