The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this season (41 of 84), with more than one hit 18 times (21.4%).

In 3.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (31 of 84), with two or more runs 10 times (11.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings