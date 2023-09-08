Maria Sakkari's run in the San Diego Open in San Diego, California has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Emma Navarro. Sakkari has +750 odds (third-best) to take home the trophy from Barnes Tennis Center.

Sakkari at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-16

September 9-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Sakkari's Next Match

On Thursday, September 14 at 9:45 PM ET, Sakkari will play Navarro in the quarterfinals, after beating Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 2-2 (in a forfeit) in the previous round.

Sakkari Stats

Sakkari advanced past Osorio Serrano 6-3, 2-2 (retired) on Wednesday to make the .

Sakkari has not won any of her 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 32-21.

Sakkari has a match record of 23-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 53 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Sakkari has averaged 22.7 games.

In her 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sakkari has played 23.5 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sakkari has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 32.9% on return.

Sakkari has won 32.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 71.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

