Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 187 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 447 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 14th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 670 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Seattle has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.71.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.184 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' George Kirby (10-9) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday.

He has 17 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Kirby has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 26 chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Mets L 6-3 Away George Kirby Tylor Megill 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays - Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Sandoval 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Griffin Canning 9/13/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.