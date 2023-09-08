Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Seattle Mariners matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 81 walks and 50 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .269/.386/.433 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.