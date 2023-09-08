The Seattle Mariners (79-61) will look to Teoscar Hernandez, on a 16-game hitting streak, versus the Tampa Bay Rays (85-56) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-7) versus the Mariners and George Kirby (10-9).

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.39 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.

In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.39, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.

Kirby has 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kirby is trying to record his 22nd start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 outings this season.

George Kirby vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 746 total runs scored while batting .258 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .443 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 202 home runs (third in the league).

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Kirby has pitched seven innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits while striking out seven.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley (5-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 22-year-old has pitched to a 5.31 ERA this season with 12 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across 17 games.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In 17 starts, Bradley has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Taj Bradley vs. Mariners

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.419) and 187 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Mariners to go 9-for-19 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI in 3 1/3 innings this season.

