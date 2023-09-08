Friday's WNBA schedule includes Ezi Magbegor's Seattle Storm (11-27) hitting the road to meet the Dallas Wings (20-18) at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas suffered defeat by a final score of 94-93 in its last game against New York. Leading the way on offense for the Wings was Satou Sabally, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Arike Ogunbowale posted 19 points and five assists. With Jewell Loyd leading the team with 26 points, Seattle ended up losing to Atlanta 79-68 in their last game.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-550 to win)

Wings (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+400 to win)

Storm (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-10.5)

Wings (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

The Storm are the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (78.2 per game) and seventh in points allowed (83.7).

On the boards, Seattle is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.2 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (35.9 per game).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.3 per game.

Seattle is the second-worst team in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and eighth in turnovers forced (12.8).

The Storm are the third-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Seattle is sixth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (35.4%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm put up 74.4 points per game at home, 7.7 fewer points than on the road (82.1). Defensively they give up 81.3 per game, 4.9 fewer points than on the road (86.2).

This year Seattle is averaging fewer rebounds at home (34.8 per game) than away (35.6). And it is giving up more at home (37.9) than on the road (33.8).

This year the Storm are collecting fewer assists at home (16.1 per game) than on the road (18.6).

At home, Seattle commits 14.8 turnovers per game, one more than on the road (13.8). It forces 14.2 turnovers per game at home, 2.7 more than away (11.5).

The Storm drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.3) than away (9.4), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (36.5%).

Seattle allows the same number of 3-pointers per game at home and on the road (7.6), but allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.5%) than away (34.3%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have won nine, or 27.3%, of the 33 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Storm have been at least a +400 underdog on the moneyline seven times, losing each of those contests.

Seattle has 18 wins in 37 games against the spread this year.

Seattle has an ATS record of 5-4 as a 10.5-point underdog or more.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Storm.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.