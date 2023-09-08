The Seattle Storm (11-27) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.4 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21.0) and the Dallas Wings (20-18) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings are 19-18-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 5-2.

A total of 22 out of the Wings' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.

Storm games have hit the over 17 out of 37 times this season.

