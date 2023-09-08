Teoscar Hernández vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .271 with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 48th in slugging.
- Hernandez will look to extend his 16-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this year (93 of 139), with multiple hits 42 times (30.2%).
- He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this year (53 of 139), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|72
|.237
|AVG
|.300
|.286
|OBP
|.341
|.431
|SLG
|.497
|25
|XBH
|29
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|91/17
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.