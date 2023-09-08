Ty France vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .253 with 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
- He ranks 92nd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- France has picked up a hit in 82 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.6%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- France has an RBI in 39 of 136 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (41.2%), including 14 multi-run games (10.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.254
|AVG
|.252
|.342
|OBP
|.344
|.410
|SLG
|.340
|24
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|23
|47/19
|K/BB
|53/21
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will send Bradley (5-7) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
