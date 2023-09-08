Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .253 with 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

He ranks 92nd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

France has picked up a hit in 82 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.6%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

France has an RBI in 39 of 136 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (41.2%), including 14 multi-run games (10.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .254 AVG .252 .342 OBP .344 .410 SLG .340 24 XBH 17 7 HR 3 30 RBI 23 47/19 K/BB 53/21 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings