Brian O'Keefe vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian O'Keefe is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay RaysSeptember 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 4 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.
Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brian O'Keefe At The Plate
- O'Keefe is hitting .067 with a double and two walks.
- O'Keefe has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- O'Keefe has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|.000
|AVG
|.091
|.000
|OBP
|.231
|.000
|SLG
|.182
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
