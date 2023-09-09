Cal Raleigh vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.294 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 50 walks while batting .235.
- He ranks 120th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 56.8% of his games this season (71 of 125), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 22 games this year (17.6%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 40 games this year (32.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this year (53 of 125), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|66
|.244
|AVG
|.227
|.314
|OBP
|.315
|.473
|SLG
|.476
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|15
|30
|RBI
|36
|57/20
|K/BB
|79/30
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, one per game).
- Civale (7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 2.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.