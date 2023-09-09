The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.294 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 50 walks while batting .235.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 56.8% of his games this season (71 of 125), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 22 games this year (17.6%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 40 games this year (32.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.4% of his games this year (53 of 125), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 66 .244 AVG .227 .314 OBP .315 .473 SLG .476 23 XBH 26 12 HR 15 30 RBI 36 57/20 K/BB 79/30 0 SB 0

