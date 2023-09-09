J.P. Crawford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .266 with 81 walks and 82 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 79 of 124 games this season (63.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (26.6%).
- In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven in a run in 35 games this year (28.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 124 games this season, and more than once 20 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|.285
|AVG
|.248
|.398
|OBP
|.367
|.443
|SLG
|.413
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|26
|52/42
|K/BB
|57/39
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, one per game).
- Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.