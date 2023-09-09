Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .240 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 41 of 85 games this season (48.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (26 of 85), with two or more RBI eight times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 of 85 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 23 .241 AVG .253 .290 OBP .298 .379 SLG .320 2 XBH 5 1 HR 0 3 RBI 14 8/2 K/BB 15/5 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings