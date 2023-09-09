Josh Rojas vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .240 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 41 of 85 games this season (48.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (26 of 85), with two or more RBI eight times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 85 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|23
|.241
|AVG
|.253
|.290
|OBP
|.298
|.379
|SLG
|.320
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|14
|8/2
|K/BB
|15/5
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Civale (7-3) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
