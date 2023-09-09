How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Yandy Diaz and J.P. Crawford will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 190 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Seattle pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.74.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.185 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send out Trent Thornton for his first start of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen 18 times.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Reds
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Tejay Antone
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bobby Miller
