Yandy Diaz and J.P. Crawford will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET

St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 190 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 674 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.74.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.185 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send out Trent Thornton for his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen 18 times.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Reds L 6-3 Away Bryan Woo Tejay Antone 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryan Woo Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home George Kirby Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryan Woo Bobby Miller

