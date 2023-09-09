Mike Ford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mike Ford (.593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .230 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Ford has recorded a hit in 30 of 70 games this year (42.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.3%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with two or more RBI eight times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.218
|.333
|OBP
|.319
|.514
|SLG
|.513
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|18
|27/7
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Civale (7-3) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.76, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
