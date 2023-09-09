Ty France vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .251.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 125th in slugging.
- France has gotten a hit in 82 of 137 games this season (59.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.5%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (6.6%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- France has had at least one RBI in 28.5% of his games this season (39 of 137), with two or more RBI 10 times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 137 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.254
|AVG
|.248
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.410
|SLG
|.335
|24
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|23
|47/19
|K/BB
|54/21
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Civale (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
