The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ty France At The Plate

France has 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .251.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 125th in slugging.

France has gotten a hit in 82 of 137 games this season (59.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (6.6%), homering in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

France has had at least one RBI in 28.5% of his games this season (39 of 137), with two or more RBI 10 times (7.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 56 of 137 games this season, and more than once 14 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .254 AVG .248 .342 OBP .340 .410 SLG .335 24 XBH 17 7 HR 3 30 RBI 23 47/19 K/BB 54/21 1 SB 0

