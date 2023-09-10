On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 50 walks while batting .234.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 42nd in slugging.

Raleigh has had a hit in 71 of 126 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 27 times (21.4%).

In 17.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has an RBI in 40 of 126 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (42.1%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .244 AVG .226 .314 OBP .314 .473 SLG .474 23 XBH 26 12 HR 15 30 RBI 36 57/20 K/BB 79/30 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings