The Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to meet in a Week 1 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will D.K. Metcalf get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf was targeted 8.3 times per game last season, collecting 1,048 yards receiving plus six TDs.

Metcalf had a receiving touchdown in six of 17 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 7 7 36 0 Week 2 @49ers 6 4 35 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 5 64 1 Week 4 @Lions 10 7 149 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 5 88 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 2 34 0 Week 7 @Chargers 2 1 12 0 Week 8 Giants 10 6 55 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 37 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 6 71 0 Week 12 Raiders 15 11 90 0 Week 13 @Rams 8 8 127 1 Week 14 Panthers 10 5 71 1 Week 15 49ers 9 7 55 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 9 7 81 0 Week 17 Jets 5 1 3 0 Week 18 Rams 8 3 40 0 Wild Card @49ers 13 10 136 2

