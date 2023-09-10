Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) and the Seattle Mariners (79-63) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 10.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (13-8) for the Rays and Bryce Miller (8-4) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Mariners have won in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (679 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners have the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule