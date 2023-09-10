The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and J.P. Crawford among those expected to produce at the plate.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.

Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Seattle is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.

The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.187 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (8-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw

