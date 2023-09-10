How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will play on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Randy Arozarena and J.P. Crawford among those expected to produce at the plate.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.
- Seattle is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Seattle is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.
- The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.9 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.187 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (8-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.
- Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
