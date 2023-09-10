Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) will square off with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (79-63) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, September 10. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +110 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 7 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.83 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 114 times and won 75, or 65.8%, of those games.

The Rays have a 66-25 record (winning 72.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rays have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mariners have won in 20, or 50%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 10-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 2nd

