The Seattle Mariners (79-63) will look for another strong showing from a batter on a hot streak versus the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field. Julio Rodriguez is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.83 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.83, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.

Miller heads into this matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Rays

He meets a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 760 total runs scored while batting .258 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .445 slugging percentage (fourth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 206 home runs (third in the league).

Miller has thrown 3 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on one hit while striking out six against the Rays this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (13-8) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.47 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in 27 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 27 starts this season.

Eflin has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.