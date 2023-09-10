Mike Ford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .227 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Ford has recorded a hit in 30 of 71 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.1%).
- He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 31.0% of his games this season (22 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|42
|.250
|AVG
|.213
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.514
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|18
|27/7
|K/BB
|44/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (1.021), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
