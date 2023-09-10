When Noah Fant hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 1 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Last season Fant saw 63 targets and turned them into 50 catches for 486 yards and four TDs (28.6 yards per tilt).

Fant scored a receiving touchdown four times last year (out of 17 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Noah Fant Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 16 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 11 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 4 27 0 Week 4 @Lions 1 1 2 1 Week 5 @Saints 5 3 49 0 Week 6 Cardinals 7 6 45 0 Week 7 @Chargers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 19 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 96 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 3 34 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 4 42 1 Week 14 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 6 5 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 3 2 12 1 Week 17 Jets 3 2 40 0 Week 18 Rams 4 4 20 0 Wild Card @49ers 2 1 11 0

