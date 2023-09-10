On Sunday, Sam Haggerty (batting .294 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is batting .213 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Haggerty has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Haggerty has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 .148 AVG .265 .233 OBP .375 .185 SLG .382 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 7/5 2 SB 3

