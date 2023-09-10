Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +3500, the Seattle Seahawks are No. 13 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 10.
Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +190
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.
- Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game offensively last season (13th in ), and it surrendered 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.
- Seattle was 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
- Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- Bobby Wagner registered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.
Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1700
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+40000
Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.