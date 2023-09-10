Seahawks vs. Rams First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Props – Week 1
Thinking about betting on which player will be the first to get into the end zone in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET? Kenneth Walker III, at +650, is one of the favorites to score the game's first TD. Continue reading for more odds and insights.
Seahawks vs. Rams First TD Odds
|Seahawks Players
|First TD Odds
|Kenneth Walker III
|+650
|D.K. Metcalf
|+750
|Tyler Lockett
|+800
|Rams Players
|First TD Odds
|Cam Akers
|+800
|Cooper Kupp
|+850
|Van Jefferson
|+1000
Which Team Will Score the First TD?
|Seahawks to Score First TD
|Rams to Score First TD
|-160
|+120
- The Seahawks suited up for one game last season, and they failed to score the first TD of a game.
- In terms of TDs per game, the Seahawks averaged 2.6 touchdowns per contest last year (10th-most in NFL).
- The Rams, who played 17 games last year, were the first team to score a touchdown nine times.
- In those nine games where the Rams scored the first TD last season, the passing attack was responsible for five TDs, and the running game found the end zone four times (seven touchdowns came inside the red zone).
- As far as touchdowns scored per game, the Rams ranked 26th in the NFL last season, averaging 1.9 touchdowns per contest.
Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
