At Lumen Field on Sunday, September 10, the Seattle Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams, starting at 4:25 PM ET. The Seahawks should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Seahawks ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year. The Rams were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per contest. On defense, they ranked 19th in the NFL (341.1 yards allowed per game).

Seahawks vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-4.5) Under (46) Seahawks 26, Rams 19

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Seattle covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Seahawks were favored by 4.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Seattle games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seahawks games last season posted an average total of 45.4, which is 0.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 35.7% chance to win.

Los Angeles put together a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.

The Rams were 3-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Los Angeles and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Rams last year averaged 42.3 points per game, a 3.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Seahawks vs. Rams 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 23.9 23.6 22.1 19.8 26 27.9 Los Angeles 18.1 22.6 21.9 22.8 13.8 22.4

