The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lumen Field in an NFC West clash.

Before the Seahawks square off against the Rams, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Seahawks vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 4.5 46 -225 +180

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks games last season went over this contest's total of 46 points nine times.

Seattle's matchups last season had an average total of 45.4, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.

The Seahawks won three of the six games they were the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

Seattle played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points in four of 17 games last season.

Los Angeles' matchups last year had a 42.3-point average over/under, 3.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Rams posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last year.

Last season, the Rams won two out of the 11 games, or 18.2%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Los Angeles won one of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Seahawks vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Seahawks 23.9 9 23.6 25 45.4 9 Rams 18.1 27 22.6 21 42.3 4

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 44.8 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 24.2 25.8 ATS Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 3-6-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5 3-1 3-4

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 42.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 24.1 24.1 ATS Record 6-10-1 4-5-0 2-5-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-1 5-4-0 1-6-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-9 2-2 0-7

