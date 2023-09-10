Entering their Sunday, September 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) at Lumen Field, which starts at 4:25 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) are dealing with 12 players on the injury report.

Last season, the Seahawks went 9-8 before they were knocked out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Offensively, they scored 23.9 points per game (ninth in the league) while defensively allowing 23.6 (25th).

In 2022, the Rams went 5-12 and failed to make the postseason. They gave up 22.6 points per game (to rank 21st in the NFL) while scoring 18.1 per game (26th).

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Shoulder Questionable Darrell Taylor LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Boye Mafe LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Out Mike Morris DE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Devon Witherspoon CB Hamstring Questionable Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Wrist Full Participation In Practice Derick Hall LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Out Cody Thompson WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Van Jefferson WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Stetson Bennett QB Shoulder Out Brian Allen OL Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Seahawks Season Insights (2022)

The Seahawks averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 13th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per game.

Seattle put up 23.9 points per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 25th defensively with 23.6 points allowed per game.

The Seahawks compiled 231.4 passing yards per game on offense last season (11th in the NFL), and they ranked 13th defensively with 211.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Seattle had the 18th-ranked rushing offense last season (120.1 rushing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 150.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 25 forced turnovers (eighth in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL) last season, the Seahawks' +2 turnover margin ranked 12th in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-4.5)

Seahawks (-4.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-225), Rams (+180)

Seahawks (-225), Rams (+180) Total: 46 points

