Storm vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 10
The Seattle Storm (11-28) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.6 points per game) to help them take down Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in league, 19.1) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-2.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-2.5)
|158.5
|-140
|+115
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-2.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks have compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Storm have put together an 18-20-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 5-4.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 16-15.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Sparks' 39 games have hit the over.
- So far this season, 18 out of the Storm's 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.
