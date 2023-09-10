The Seattle Storm (11-28) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.6 points per game) to help them take down Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in league, 19.1) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sparks have compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Storm have put together an 18-20-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 5-4.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 16-15.

So far this season, 16 out of the Sparks' 39 games have hit the over.

So far this season, 18 out of the Storm's 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.

