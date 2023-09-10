Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) battle Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (11-28) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sparks

The 78.6 points per game Seattle averages are just 1.7 fewer points than Los Angeles allows (80.3).

Seattle is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The Storm are 5-3 when they shoot better than 45.6% from the field.

Seattle's 34.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than opponents of Los Angeles have shot from deep (32%).

The Storm have a 7-15 record when the team makes more than 32% of their three-point shots.

Seattle and Los Angeles rebound at nearly the same rate, with Seattle averaging 3.6 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm have been racking up 79.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 78.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 campaign.

Seattle has been a little suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 85.4 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.3 it has conceded this year.

Over their past 10 outings, the Storm are making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (8.2 compared to 8.4 season-long), while shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (35.3% compared to 34.7% season-long).

Storm Injuries