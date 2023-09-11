Brian O'Keefe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Brian O'Keefe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.
Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brian O'Keefe At The Plate
- O'Keefe has two doubles and two walks while batting .111.
- O'Keefe has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
- O'Keefe has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
