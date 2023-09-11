Brian O'Keefe -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.

Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brian O'Keefe At The Plate

O'Keefe has two doubles and two walks while batting .111.

O'Keefe has had a hit in a game twice this year, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

O'Keefe has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this season.

Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 .000 AVG .143 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings